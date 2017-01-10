Amazing shows and entertainment coming to Miller Auditorium

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOOD) – If you’re looking to laugh, and be entertained by some of the most talented artists, eightWest has the place for you! There’s a great variety of events happening soon at Miller Auditorium in Kalamazoo. From dance to concerts to Broadway musicals and more, check out the video above to see the amazing entertainment coming to West Michigan.
Upcoming shows:
- Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017 @ 8 p.m. Little River Band
- Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017 @ 8 p.m. Postmodern Jukebox
- Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017 @ 2 & 8 p.m. Gold Company: Royally Dunn
- Thursday, Feb. 16, 2017 @ 7:30 p.m. Annie
- Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017 @ 7:30 p.m. DRUMLine Live
- Saturday, Feb. 25, 2017 @ 2 p.m. Menopause the Musical
- Friday, March 17, 2017 @ 8 p.m. One Night of Queen performed by Gary Mullen & The Works
- Friday, March 24-Sunday, March 26, 2017 Cinderella
- Friday, April 21, 2017 @ 8 p.m. Close to You: The Music of The Carpenters
- Tuesday, May 9-Sunday, May 14, 2017 Motown the Musical