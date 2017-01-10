Authorities pull man’s body from Kalamazoo River

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Investigators are trying to identify a man whose body was pulled from the Kalamazoo River.

The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety found the body in the river near Gull Road and Ray Street Tuesday afternoon. It’s unclear when the man died.

Officers say there are no obvious injuries to the body, but they cannot determine how he died until an autopsy is complete.

This is a developing story. We have a crew heading to the scene and will provide additional information on woodtv.com as more details come into our newsroom.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

