Cancer survivors reap rewards of free YMCA fitness program

WYOMING, Mich. (WOOD) — A West Michigan woman who is battling cancer for a third time is turning to the gym for help.

At 88 years old, Sue Bosze is as tough as they come. She can press 150 pounds with her legs, visits the gym three times a week and is taking on cancer for the third time.

“I also feel like I’ve never backed away from a challenge. I thought, ‘I’m going to do this,’” said Bosze.

But working out hasn’t been a lifelong passion for her.

“When I came up here and saw these machines, I was very intimidated,” Bosze said.

She learned her way around in 2012 with the very first Livestrong program. The 12-week program is funded by the Metro Health Foundation and designed for cancer survivors and those battling the disease.

Dr. Michael Zakem says the data on the benefits of exercise to the patient fighting cancer is overwhelming.

“The benefits can’t be questioned about how much better they do,” said Zakem, who specializes in oncology and hematology at the Cancer Center at Metro Health Village.

Charlie Vande Byl is a perfect example. The 63-year-old was diagnosed with lung and brain cancer in 2012. It was his daughter who encouraged him to get up and simply walk around the parking lot.

“It made a huge difference. And I knew at that time, that’s when I had to really take it seriously, because it helps you heal so much better,” said Vande Byl.

The Livestrong program takes patients through a 12-weeks of cardiovascular, respiratory and resistance training and encourages them maintain their healthy lifestyle.

“Some people go, ‘Well, I can’t.’ My reply to them is, ‘Can you walk?’ ‘Yep.’ ‘Then you can exercise because just a walk is all it takes. You have to start somewhere,’” recounted Vande Byl.

Bosze has gone two rounds with breast cancer and right now she is battling skin cancer.

“There’s a lot of life left after you get through cancer and you should get prepared for that,” she said.

Bosze and Vande Byl encourage anyone on their cancer journey to join them in the Livestrong program. An open house will take place Jan. 19 from 6 p.m. – 7 p.m. at Spartan Stores YMCA, located at 5722 Metro Way in Wyoming.

Online:

Spartan Stores YMCA Livestrong program

