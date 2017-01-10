Fun night out for a great cause: Night Fever Juice Ball

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – There’s a funky 70’s themed event happening January 14th that helps empower young adults to pursue careers in hospitality. The annual Juice Ball benefits Kitchen Sage, a program started by Chef Tommy Fitzgerald.

Kitchen Sage is a 12 week program for participants between 18 and 24 years old. The program is at the Basilica Center in Grand Rapids. Visit kitchensage.org for more information.

Break out your bell bottoms for this year’s ‘Night Fever’ themed Juice Ball! It starts at 9 p.m. on Saturday, January 14th at the JW Marriott in Grand Rapids. Tickets $40 in advance or $50 at the door. Buy tickets here.

This year, there will be an all inclusive VIP experience which includes reserved tables and seating for the night, a special themed dinner, complimentary tastings, a green screen photo, swag and so much more!

