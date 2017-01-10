Greenville man charged with having child porn

GREENVILLE, Mich. (WOOD) — A Greenville man faces child pornography charges after an investigation by a Michigan State Police task force.

Craig Alan Albright, 55, faces child sexually abusive activity, child sexually abusive material and using a computer to commit a crime, according to MSP.

MSP’s Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force says it launched the investigation into Albright after getting a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. Authorities say they found evidence to support allegations of child sexually abusive activity when they search his house.

Albright turned himself into the Montcalm County Jail on Monday, MSP said.

