Holland company shows off autonomous car interior

Yangfeng autonomous interior concept on display at Detroit auto show

The Yanfeng Experience in Motion demonstrator at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit. (Jan. 10, 2017)

DETROIT (WOOD) — The technology for autonomous driving is here, and West Michigan workers are making sure the ride is comfortable.

“The magic of making everything work in a prototype of the inside is largely what happens in Holland,” explained Dave Muyres, the executive director for global product innovation for Yangfeng Automotive Interiors.

Yangfeng, a Chinese partner of Johnson Controls, has about 2,000 employees in Holland and Grand Rapids.

On Tuesday, the company unveiled the Experience in Motion demonstrator, a concept interior for an autonomous vehicles, at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit.

The interior is designed for when autonomy on the road is a choice — so-called Level 3 autonomy would allow drivers to take the wheel or hand the ride over to the computers. With the touch of a button, seats twist or disappear, consoles change positions and the steering wheel sinks into the dashboard. Thirty computers control four layouts: traditional driver, business, family and a lounge mode.

Code name XiM17, the concept isn’t the result of a group of engineers putting together theoretical concepts. Real people helped design the interior of the future.

“We do listen to their pain: ‘This are doesn’t work so well.’ ‘OK, we’ll find a solution for you,'” Muyres said. “A lot of that interpretation happens in Holland.”

