Holland company shows off autonomous car interior

DETROIT (WOOD) — The technology for autonomous driving is here, and West Michigan workers are making sure the ride is comfortable.

“The magic of making everything work in a prototype of the inside is largely what happens in Holland,” explained Dave Muyres, the executive director for global product innovation for Yangfeng Automotive Interiors.

Yangfeng, a Chinese partner of Johnson Controls, has about 2,000 employees in Holland and Grand Rapids.

On Tuesday, the company unveiled the Experience in Motion demonstrator, a concept interior for an autonomous vehicles, at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit.

The interior is designed for when autonomy on the road is a choice — so-called Level 3 autonomy would allow drivers to take the wheel or hand the ride over to the computers. With the touch of a button, seats twist or disappear, consoles change positions and the steering wheel sinks into the dashboard. Thirty computers control four layouts: traditional driver, business, family and a lounge mode.

Code name XiM17, the concept isn’t the result of a group of engineers putting together theoretical concepts. Real people helped design the interior of the future.

“We do listen to their pain: ‘This are doesn’t work so well.’ ‘OK, we’ll find a solution for you,'” Muyres said. “A lot of that interpretation happens in Holland.”

Yangfeng Experience in Motion demonstrator

North American International Auto Show

