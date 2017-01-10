Hostages ‘fine,’ suspect arrested near University of Alabama

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Police in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, say a man was arrested after a hostage situation near the University of Alabama, and all the hostages are reported unharmed.
Lt. Teena Richardson, a Tuscaloosa police spokeswoman, said the incident Tuesday morning ended peacefully. She said, “The hostages are fine.” She said there were about eight hostages.
She said the man had a gun, and said it wasn’t clear what sparked the incident.
It happened at an Alabama Credit Union branch across the street from the UA law school.
Most students return to class on Wednesday, but many already were on campus.
Officers closed the area, and video and photos showed police in military-style vehicles and tactical gear. A police helicopter hovered overhead.
Hostage situation at Alabama Credit Union
Hostage situation at Alabama Credit Union x
Latest Galleries
-
Cotton Bowl Battle of the Bands
-
Firefighters rescue dog from icy White Lake
-
Kent County identity theft suspects
-
Semi drives off ramp in Holland
-
Fire at home on 77 1/2 Street – Dec. 19, 2016
-
East Beltline crash – Dec. 15, 2016
-
Kent County Adoption Day 121516
-
Cold, wind, snow in West Michigan – Dec. 14, 2016
-
Pauls’ Moms’ Cookies
-
Toys for Tots donation jar theft in Dowagiac