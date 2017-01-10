Housing prices increase in Kalamazoo-Portage; challenges remain





KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) -– A decade after the bursting of the housing bubble, the housing market is recovering in West Michigan.

The Greater Kalamazoo Association of Realtors President Alan Jeffries says they had high sales in September and October of 2016. It’s been an ongoing trend in the Kalamazoo-Portage housing market since 2012. One of the reasons being, home prices are going up.

24 Hour News 8 looked at the average home sale price numbers from the last decade listed on the Greater Kalamazoo Association of Realtors’ website. In 2008, following the housing bubble burst, the average price fell to $136,687.

It took a few years, but by 2012 prices started to increase. The average home sale price in 2012 was $138,539 and prices have continued to increase since. Last year, housing prices were higher than pre-recession levels. In 2016, the average home sale price was listed at $170,055.

But it’s not all good news. The Kalamazoo-Portage area is still dealing with other housing issues.

“We’re still obviously having a problem with inventory, so inventory is still low which makes for a seller’s market, which drives the prices up,” said Jeffries.

One reason for the low inventory is because there are sellers who want to sell, but there’s no inventory to buy.

“We need new construction, new construction would fix everything, but with the restrictions we have on home builders getting loans there’s just not enough new construction going up,” said Jeffries.

There is new talk of construction coming. But for now Jeffries’ advice to sellers who are waiting to put their houses up on the market until spring is, don’t.

“You want to put it on the market when there’s nothing on the market, because you’re going to get more for it than if you wait ’til spring when everybody decides to sell,” said Jeffries.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

