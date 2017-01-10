Interviews with Metro Health leaders about new Affiliation





WYOMING, Mich. (WOOD) — Last week, Metro Health Hospital announced a new affiliation with University of Michigan’s Health System. The new affiliation will bring more opportunities for doctors and patients in West Michigan as well as a new name: “Metro Health: University of Michigan Health.”

Our crews were there for an open house and interviewed leaders of Metro about the new announcement.

Watch the video above to learn more about the affiliation and how they plan to bring the strengths of U-M to the successful community based health system.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

