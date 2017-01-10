What high school says WMU knew about former player’s history

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Western Michigan University was aware of the criminal allegations against former football player Bryson White before his armed robbery arrest in Kalamazoo, according to White’s high school.

WMU officials have said they were unaware of his history.

White’s prior trouble included four separate allegations of sexual assault, including gang rapes, in his hometown of Mason, Ohio, before WMU recruited him last year.

He has since been charged with home invasion and armed robbery after allegedly stealing cash and marijuana and threatening a woman at an off-campus apartment in Kalamazoo in August.

==At 6 p.m.: What an investigator for Mason High School says Western Michigan was told about Bryson White when he was being recruited.==

