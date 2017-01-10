OT power-play goal lifts Blackhawks past Red Wings

CHICAGO (AP) — Duncan Keith scored a power-play goal 38 seconds into overtime, lifting Chicago to a 4-3 win over the Detroit Red Wings on Tuesday night for the Blackhawks’ fourth straight victory.

Keith, who also had an assist, beat Petr Mrazek with a rising screened shot from the top of the slot. The man advantage was set up when Justin Adbelkader was called for boarding Chicago’s Niklas Hjalmarsson with 15.2 seconds left in the third.

Richard Panik also had a goal and assist for Chicago, while Brian Campbell and Tanner Kero each scored. Ryan Hartman added two assists. Corey Crawford stopped 33 shots.

Andreas Athanasiou, Tomas Tatar and Luke Glendening had Detroit’s goals in regulation. Mrazek had 39 saves as the Red Wings fell to 2-2-2 on a season-high seven-game road trip.

Panik’s goal was his 10th, making him the sixth Chicago player to reach double digits. Both Panik and Campbell ended eight-game droughts. Kero’s goal was his first in nine games since his recall from Rockford of the AHL.

Athanasiou, benched at Anaheim on Jan. 4, has responded with three goals and six points in his last three games.

Buoyed by three power plays, the Blackhawks dominated the first period and led 2-0 after 20 minutes on goals 26 seconds apart by Campbell and Panik.

Campbell opened the scoring during a power play at 10:04. His shot from the top slot glanced off Detroit defenseman Alexey Marchenko in front and past Mrazek’s glove.

Panik then connected to complete a 2-on-1 break with Hartman. Mrazek stopped Hartman’s point-blank attempt, but Panik swatted in the rebound with a backhander.

It was 3-all after two as Detroit took charge in the middle period.

Athanasiou cut it it to 2-1 at 1:37 after Chicago’s Trevor van Riemsdyk turned over the puck behind the net to Thomas Vanek. Vanek fed it to Athanasiou at the left side of the slot and he ripped a rising shot over Crawford’s glove.

Tatar capitalized after another scramble near the Chicago net and tied it at 2 at 9:09 — just 21 seconds after he left the penalty box. Dylan Larkin intercepted the puck behind the net and passed in front to Tatar, who fired over Crawford’s shoulder.

Kero put Chicago back ahead 3-2 with 1:42 left in the second. He swatted in a loose puck from just outside the crease after Hartman’s shot from the left point hit him and fell to the ice.

But Glendening knocked in the puck from a scrum on the right side of the net with 19 seconds remaining in the period to knot it again.

Both goalies had to be sharp to keep the third scoreless.

Crawford made a diving save on Frans Nielsen’ shot from the right circle at 5:40, then blocked several close-in chances in the final minutes. Hartman hit Mrazek in the mask with a shot from the circle with 6:15 left.

NOTES: Detroit F Justin Abdelkader returned after missing 16 games with a knee injury and D Mike Greene returned after sitting out eight with an upper-body injury. Greene is the Red Wing’s top scoring defenseman. … The Blackhawks and Red Wings, NHL Original Six rivals, play their second of two regular-season games on March 10 in Detroit. … Four Blackhawks players, the most from any team, were named to NHL All-Star team — G Corey Crawford (second appearance), D Duncan Keith (fourth appearance), C Jonathan Toews (sixth appearance) and RW and reigning MVP Patrick Kane (sixth appearance.). The lone Red Wings player selected was C Frans Nielsen, who will make his first appearance.

UP NEXT

Red Wings: At Dallas on Thursday night in the finale of their road swing that started on Dec. 29

Blackhawks: At Washington on Friday night.

