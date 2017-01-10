Police investigate death of baby in Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Police in Kalamazoo are investigating the death of a 7-month-old baby girl.

The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety says officers were called to the 500 block of Phelps Avenue, south of E. Main Street, around 4:20 p.m. Tuesday after getting a report that a baby was not breathing. They met the child’s mother at the door and took over CPR on the baby, who was not responsive.

The baby was taken to Borgess Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead.

A cause of death is not yet known. An autopsy will be performed.

Police are investigating. Anyone with information is asked to call KDPS at 269.337.8994 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

