Pothole in Grand Rapids busts drivers’ tires

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Around a dozen vehicles have flat tires after hitting a large pothole on Market Avenue SW in Grand Rapids.

The pothole on Market near I-196. It’s at least a yard in each direction and about 2.5 inches deep with a sharp edge. Several vehicles had two flat tires after hitting it around 5:30 p.m.

“I was just driving down the street … and all of a sudden I hit the pothole. I didn’t even see it — it was filled with water. And ended up pulling over here and cars keep coming in and pulling in as well. We’ve already had two tow trucks come by and grab cars. I just got mine now,” driver James Burton said. “I got these tires three weeks ago at Sears. It’s not going to be fun.”

A police officer arrived on the scene to block the lane around 6 p.m. The lane will remain shut until the pothole is fixed.

You can report potholes in Grand Rapids on the city’s website.

