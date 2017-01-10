Survivors of deadly Kzoo fire find temporary homes

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — All survivors of a deadly fire that swept through a Kalamazoo apartment complex have found temporary housing, according to the American Red Cross.

The organization said it closed its shelter for displaced residents of Crosstown Parkway Senior Community Tuesday afternoon, after the 11 remaining residents found a temporary place to stay. The Red Cross said it will continue to work with community groups to provide meals and resources for those impacted by the fire.

More than 170 people were forced to evacuate the senior community early Saturday morning when the fire broke out in a seventh-floor apartment. Firefighters rescued 74-year-old Barbara Posey from her balcony, but she later died at the hospital.

It’s unclear what sparked the fire.

