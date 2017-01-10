Wet and windy weather hits West Michigan

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A strong storm system will move into the western Great Lakes Tuesday, bringing with it warmer temperatures, rain showers and very windy conditions.

The milder temperatures are lowered concerns about ice jams on the Grand River Tuesday morning. Ice jams commonly form at bends in rivers and streams; typically they are seen in the Grand River near Robinson Township and Polkton Township.

With ice jams comes the risk of flooding. The National Weather Service issued a Flood Advisory just before noon Tuesday for Ionia. The NWS expects the Grand River in Ionia to rise to nearly 17.3 feet by Sunday afternoon, spilling over its banks.

However, in other areas like the Grand River in downtown Grand Rapids, the warmer temperatures and rain are breaking up most ice formations.

Storm Team 8 expects between a quarter of an inch and three-quarters of inch of rain to fall in the area before it changes briefly to snow Tuesday evening. To the north, precipitation totals shown below include snowfall, so the amounts are inflated. The conditions should eventually turn drier and colder as temperatures slide into the 20s.

Very strong winds will develop later Tuesday afternoon and will continue into the evening. Sustained winds of 20 mph to 35 mph will sweep through West Michigan, with occasional wind gusts possibly topping 50 mph, especially along the lakeshore.

The National Weather Service plans to issue a High Wind Watch at 6 p.m. Tuesday for much of West Michigan, including Kent, Ottawa, Muskegon, Allegan, Kalamazoo, Montcalm, Barry, Ionia, Newaygo, Calhoun and Van Buren counties.

The NWS warns wind gusts could cause power outages and topple weak and dead trees.

