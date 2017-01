HOLLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A woman was injured in an apartment fire in Holland Township early Tuesday morning.

The fire was reported around 2:40 a.m. at an apartment located in the 200 block of Riley Street near 136th Avenue.

Ottawa County Dispatch says there were four apartments in the unit, but the fire was contained to one apartment.

One woman was taken to Holland Hospital, but the extent of her injuries are unknown.

It’s unclear what caused the fire.

