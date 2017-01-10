Wyoming police seek plow driver who hit, killed pedestrian

WYOMING, Mich. (WOOD) — Wyoming officers are looking for a private plow truck driver who hit a pedestrian, killing her.

It happened around 8:47 a.m. on 52nd Street, just east of Byron Center Avenue SW. The Wyoming Department of Public Safety says a pickup truck equipped with the plow was heading west when it hit a female from Wyoming who was walking along the roadway. The driver then left the scene.

Authorities say the suspect’s vehicle is a red, full-size Dodge Ram pickup truck with a “V” plow on the front and a scraper plow on the back. Officers say the vehicle had a yellow light on its roof and no discernible markings or writings on it.

The victim died at the scene. Officers say she’s from Wyoming, but they are still trying to identify her, as she did not have any identification on her at the time of the crash.

Anyone with information that can lead to the identification of the victim or suspect is encouraged to contact the Wyoming Department of Public Safety at 616.530.7300 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.

