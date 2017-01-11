Boil Water Advisory issued in Barry Township

BARRY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Residents using the Delton Public Water System are being told to boil their water before consuming it until Friday afternoon.

Barry Township issued a Boil Water Advisory at 2 p.m. Wednesday after there was a power failure involving the system. The advisory will remain in effect for 48 hours.

Bottled water will be available at the Barry Township Hall between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. for affected residents.

Boiled or bottle water should be used for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes and preparing food.

Anyone with questions can call 269.623.5171.

