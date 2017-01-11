Deputies: Man stabbed to death by co-worker

MASON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A man was stabbed to death by a co-worker at a business in Cass County early Wednesday.

Deputies say Jan Carlos Velazques Mendez, 24, and a 23-year-old man from Elkhart, Indiana, were on a break when they started fighting around 5:30 a.m. at Ameri-Kart, a plastic injection molding plant located near Cassopolis.

Witnesses told deputies they thought it was a fist fight until they saw Mendez bleeding from the neck area and realized that the suspect had a knife.

Witnesses say Mendez left the break area to get away from the suspect. The suspect went into another area of the business where he was detained by other employees until deputies arrived.

Mendez was treated on scene by first responders but he died from his injuries, according to the Cass County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office says Mendez was originally from Puerto Rico but recently moved to Elkhart, Indiana. An autopsy will be performed on Thursday.

The suspect is being held at the Cass County Jail pending charges. His name is being withheld pending arraignment.

