Did you know? Giant sequoia trees in Manistee

MANISTEE, Mich. (WOOD) — One of our nation’s most well-known trees — the “tunnel” sequoia in California — fell this week, but did you know there are giant sequoia trees right here in West Michigan?

While the trees are native to the western United States, there are three giant sequoias at the Lake Bluff Bird Sanctuary in Manistee.

According to the sanctuary, six seedlings were brought from California to Manistee in a coffee can in 1949. Three of the trees are still alive, with the tallest standing at more than 100 feet.

The trees are not as large or old as the “Pioneer Cabin Tree” that collapsed during a storm in California Sunday. It was famous for having a tunnel carved in its trunk allowing people and cars to travel through.

The trees in Manistee are inspected regularly by botanists in the area to ensure they are healthy.

The Lake Bluff Bird Sanctuary is open free of charge from daylight to dusk every day. Visitors can take home a pine cone from the trees that have been collected in a bucket.

The sanctuary also has 1,300 feet of Lake Michigan shoreline and three trails that can be used for hiking, snowshoeing or cross country skiing.

