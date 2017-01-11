Dozens line up outside Chick-fil-A to win free meals





GAINES TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Around 70 people lined up outside West Michigan’s first Chick-fil-A restaurant to win a year supply of meals.

The Chick-fil-A, located near the M-6 exit for Kalamazoo Avenue in Gaines Township, officially opens on Thursday but the first eligible 100 adults in line starting Wednesday morning will win a one-year supply of free Chick-Fil-A meals (a total of 52 meals).

Some eager fans said they got in line as early as 10 p.m. Tuesday, according to a release from Chick-fil-A.

Those who lined up early will get to enjoy some Chick-fil-A as well as free entertainment to help pass the time until the restaurant officially opens at 6 a.m. Thursday.

Chick-fil-A says its First 100 celebration has given away nearly $31 million in free food over the past 13 years.

Chick-fil-A is expected to open two other restaurants in West Michigan in February, including one on 54th Street near US-131 in Wyoming and one in the 6200 block of S. Westnedge Avenue in Portage.

The Grand Rapids Planning Commission is also expected to discuss plans for a new Chick-fil-A location at the CenterPoint Mall off of 28th Street on Jan. 12.

