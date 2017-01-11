Family of boy killed on Schlitterbahn slide settles with park

The Associated Press and 24 Hour News 8 web staff Published: Updated:
This June 2016 photo provided by David Strickland shows Caleb Thomas Schwab, the son of Scott Schwab, a Kansas state lawmaker from Olathe. (David Strickland via AP)
This June 2016 photo provided by David Strickland shows Caleb Thomas Schwab, the son of Scott Schwab, a Kansas state lawmaker from Olathe. (David Strickland via AP)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The family of a 10-year-old boy killed last summer on what was billed as the world’s tallest waterslide has reached a settlement with the park’s owner.

Verruckt
This Nov. 2013 file photo shows Schlitterbahn’s new Verruckt speed slide/water coaster in Kansas City, Kan. (Jill Toyoshiba/The Kansas City Star via AP, File)

Terms of the deal filed Wednesday in Kansas’ Johnson County District Court involving Caleb Schwab’s family were not immediately released.

>>Photos: World’s tallest waterslide opens

A spokeswoman for Schlitterbahn Waterparks and Resorts, Winter Prosapio, confirmed the settlement, which was first reported by The Kansas City Star. She declined to elaborate, other than to say the park’s owners plan to follow through on demolishing the Verruckt waterslide as announced in November.

An attorney for two women injured with Schwab during the ill-fated ride last Aug. 7 says Wednesday’s action does not resolve any potential liabilities against the park by his clients.

No charges have been filed.