Gaines Township IT company expansion fueled by state grant

GAINES TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A Kent County information technology company is getting a $175,000 state grant to grow its company and add dozens of jobs.

The Right Place says the performance-based grant from the Michigan Economic Development Corporation will go toward NVINT Services’ $364,000 expansion project and the hiring of at least 26 computer engineers and programmers.

The Right Place’s first announcement of the year follows the 2016 trend of high-tech job growth in West Michigan. The region’s share of the high-tech industry has grown 20 percent since 2009 – outpacing the national average of 11.6 percent.

More than 14,000 people work at 730 high-tech companies in the 13 county region, according to The Right Place

NVINT is looking to fill several positions. Candidates are encouraged to send their resumes to the company by emailing careers@nvint.com.

