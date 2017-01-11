Grand Rapids police welcoming more volunteers

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Grand Rapids Police Department says it is looking for more people to join its expanding volunteer program.

Among the services volunteers perform are checking out reports of found property, helping elderly or disabled people, parking enforcement and keeping an eye on houses when residents are out of town.

Volunteers must be at least 18 years old, be a U.S. citizen, undergo a background check and be healthy enough to perform their duties. They must also undergo training and serve at least eight hours per month.

Joining the program is free. Uniforms and equipment are provided.

People interested in volunteering can contact GRPD Volunteer Coordinator Officer Dan Myers at 616.456.4181 or via email.

