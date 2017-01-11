Holiday Twinkies recalled due to salmonella concerns

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Limited-edition holiday Twinkies are being recalled due to salmonella concerns.

Hostess Brands is voluntarily recalling its holiday white peppermint Twinkies because the confectionery coating on it contains milk powder ingredients that have been recalled by Valley Milk Products, LLC due to salmonella contamination.

No illnesses have been reported and none of the confectionery coating has tested position for salmonella, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. But Hostess still issued the voluntary recall out of an abundance of caution.

The recall applies to the white peppermint Hostess Twinkies (UPC 888109111571) that were sold in boxes containing nine individually wrapped Twinkies.

The recalled products were sold to mass merchandisers, grocery stores, distributors, dollar and discount stores and convenience stores around the U.S.

Consumers are urged to stop eating the products and return them to the place they were purchased from for a full refund.

Anyone with questions can call 1.800.483.7253 Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. CT.

