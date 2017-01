DETROIT (AP) — A man’s body has been found on a runway at a small municipal airport in Detroit.

Police say an air traffic controller at Coleman A. Young International Airport noticed an object about noon Wednesday and notified airport security.

The east side airport has two runways and is surrounded by city neighborhoods.

The man’s death is under investigation.

