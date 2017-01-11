Police: Plow truck hit-and-run suspect arrested

Related Coverage Suspect vehicle located, police trying to ID plow driver





WYOMIMG, Mich. (WOOD) — Police say they have arrested a plow truck driver suspected of hitting and killing a pedestrian in Wyoming Tuesday morning.

Chelsea Crawford, 26, was struck by a pickup truck as she walked along 52nd Street just east of Byron Center Avenue. The pickup, which had a plow on the front, then left the scene.

The suspect, a 21-year-old man from Wyoming, was arrested without incident at Ramblewood Apartments in the area of Byron Center Avenue and 44th Street at 4:45 p.m. Wednesday. A 24 Hour News 8 crew watched as he was brought out of a third-floor apartment in handcuffs.

Wyoming Department of Public Safety Lt. Mark Easterly said the plow truck was found at a parking lot at Ramblewood Tuesday evening, but officers did not know at the time the suspect lives there.

Police have not yet released his name, but 24 Hour News 8 has learned he does have a criminal history.

The suspect’s brother did not have any comment for 24 Hour News 8. He would not say if the suspect was aware he had hit someone and if that’s why he didn’t stop.

Easterly said police found the vehicle through tips from the public and were subsequently able to identify the driver.

In a late afternoon release, police thanked members of the public who “stepped up and gave some very solid information that we were able to follow up on and assisted us in breaking the case.”

“Anytime that there’s a death we have to investigate, obviously, it’s very important for us to bring closure for that family, but it also weights heavily on our public safety staff, as well,” Easterly told 24 Hour News 8. “So when we can start to bring this to closure and everything else, it gives everybody a smile on their face.”

Crawford’s father, Cliff Fender, told 24 Hour News 8 on Wednesday that he was notified of his daughter’s death while at work when he got a call from her mother.

“She says, ‘We’ve lost our baby.’ And you say, ‘What? … What do you mean? What are you talking about, we’ve lost our baby?’ ‘She was hit by a snowplow,'” Fender said he was told. “5,000 pounds of plow truck versus a little girl walking down the street. It’s hard.”

The plow truck is owned by a local landscaping company, which police say is cooperating.

Police say the suspect has been taken to the Kent County jail and that the case will be forwarded to the Kent County Prosecutor’s Office, which will decide what charges are appropriate.

This is a breaking story. Check back for more details.

