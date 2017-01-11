Replica statue of Ford unveiled at museum Wednesday

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — There is a new addition at the Gerald R. Ford Presidential Museum Wednesday.

A small scale version of the same statue of Commander Ford that appears on board the U.S.S. Gerald R. Ford is on display at the museum.

It was always the plan to have the miniature statue in the section of the museum dedicated to Ford’s Navy experience but it wasn’t ready when the museum opened. It’s now on display for visitors to see.

“We wanted it to be an inspiring image obviously his eyes are tilting upwards, he is sort of looking forward into his future. So we hope there is some sort of inspiration in it,” Brett Grill, the sculptor, said.

Grill was also the sculptor of the full-sized statue on the U.S.S. Gerald R. Ford as well as the statute of Ford in front of the museum.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

