Walker police: Armed man robs liquor store

WALKER, Mich. (WOOD) — Walker police are looking for the man who robbed a liquor store at gunpoint Wednesday evening.

It happened around 8:10 p.m. at 4 Mile Liquor at the corner of Alpine Avenue NW. Police say a man entered the store and displayed a firearm, then forced an employee to give him cash from the register.

The robber then took off on foot, headed west toward The Orchards apartment complex. A K-9 led police to a parking lot at that complex, but officers didn’t find the robber.

The robber was described as a black male of average height and a thinner build. He was last seen wearing black clothing, lighter-colored gloves and sunglasses.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Walker Police Department at 616.453.5441 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.

