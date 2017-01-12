2nd victim sues Amtrak following stabbing

ST. JOSEPH, Mich. (WOOD) — Another of the passengers who was stabbed while riding a train in southwest Michigan two years ago has sued Amtrak, saying it should have removed the attacker from the train before anyone was hurt.

Michael Williams stabbed four train passengers on Dec. 5, 2014 in Niles. One of those was Gayle VanVorst of Colon, who was stabbed in her chest.

She and her husband are suing Amtrak, saying the company was ‘negligent, careless and reckless’ when it failed to remove Williams from the train when he “began behaving erratically and aggressively” and threatened to hurt himself and other passengers.

According to documents filed Thursday in court in Berrien County, VanVorst claims that rather than having Williams escorted off the train at one of its five stops between Chicago and Battle Creek, he was simply moved to another passenger car, where VanVorst was. The suit also says Amtrak employees never warned other passengers of the danger Williams may pose.

The suit goes on to say that Amtrak workers called police “woefully late,” only minutes from the train’s stop in Niles and just before Williams pulled an 8-inch knife and attacked his fellow passengers.

VanVorst called 911 after she was stabbed, telling dispatchers that she was “bleeding bad, and there’s other people worse.”

She says in the suit that she’ll have permanent scarring as a result of the attack, and that she now suffers from anxiety and post-traumatic stress disorder. She also has a financial burden from medical bills and loss of wages.

The court documents don’t list a specific dollar amount that VanVorst and her husband are seeking, though they say the suit involves more than $25,000.

Police say Williams saw a man on the train turn into a demon before he started the attack. He was found not guilty of four counts of assault with into intent to murder by reason of insanity.

Another passenger who was hurt, Bonnie Cleasby, sued Amtrak in November 2016. She also argued that Amtrak failed to protect her and other passengers.

