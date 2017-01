GRAND HAVEN, Mich (WOOD) – What better place to “wine” away those winter blues than at the annual Wine About Winter? Now in its 8th year, Grand Haven Main Street celebrates winter with the popular Wine About Winter WalkAbout. This year’s event will be held on Friday, January 13, 2017. Sample different tasty wines will taking in local art. The festivities kick off at 5 p.m. with an opening Artists’ Awards Ceremony at the Tri-Cities Historical Museum.

