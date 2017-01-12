Cascade Township’s first brewpub takes shape

CASCADE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Cascade Township is getting its first brewpub.

Crews are currently working to transform the facility at 6262 28th Street SE into Thornapple Brewing Company.

The business is founded by Eric Fouch and Jeff Coffey, who have nearly 50 years of combined experience in brewing, with international awards.

“We love going to breweries all over Grand Rapids but having a location in our backyard is important. I have lived in Cascade for decades and it was clear that many folks were looking for a local brewpub where they could spend time with family and friends – around the corner,” said Coffey.

Thornapple Brewing Company’s menu will include pizza, appetizers, cider, wine, spirits and craft beer brewed in a seven-barrel brewing system.

The brewpub will include seating for 88 people at tables and a 25-foot bar Fouch and Coffee created out of maple timbers. Fouch designed the original light fixtures, which are made from bourbon barrels.

Thornapple Brewing Company will to serve up its first drink in late February with a grand opening celebration in early March 2017.

Online:

Thornapple Brewing Company on Facebook

