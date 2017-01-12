Chick-fil-A resubmits plans for East Beltline restaurant

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Chick-fil-A has resubmitted plans to build a restaurant along the East Beltline in Grand Rapids.

The proposed Chick-fil-A is scheduled to be discussed at the next meeting of the Grand Rapids Planning Commission on Jan. 26.

In October, the Grand Rapids Planning Commission had rejected Chick-fil-A’s first request for a drive-thru, which is not allowed under the area’s zoning without special approval.

In the new proposal, Chick-fil-A says the design, location and landscaping of the building will be used to hide the drive-thru traffic from being seen from the East Beltline.

The popular fast food chicken restaurant would replace the Fajita Republic near Celebration! Cinema North.

Thursday, the Grand Rapids Planning Commission discussed plans for a proposed location at the CenterPoint mall off from 28th Street near the East Beltline.

West Michigan’s first Chick-fil-A, located near the M-6 exit for Kalamazoo Avenue in Gaines Township, opened Thursday.

Two other locations in West Michigan are scheduled to open soon. The Wyoming location on 54th Street near US-131 is planned to open Feb. 9 and the Portage location on S. Westnedge Avenue on Feb. 23.

Chick-fil-A has more than 2,000 locations nationwide. Most of those are franchise operations.

