Crews pull small plane from Murray Lake

GRATTAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — The private plane that fell through the ice on Murray Lake in Kent County over the weekend was recovered Tuesday.

Scuba Steve, TK Salvage and Mike’s Salvage Recovery from the Saginaw area worked to pull the plane from its icy resting place in the lake north of Lowell. The process took about nine hours.

The plane crashed through the ice on the lake about 12:30 p.m. Saturday. The pilot, 59-year old James Bakemen of Grand Rapids, was not hurt. He was rescued by a witness who used a kayak to get him.

