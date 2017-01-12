Deadly plow hit-and-run suspect had run-ins with the law

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The 21-year-old man who police say hit and killed a woman walking alongside the road in Wyoming has a criminal record involving drugs and driving despite a license suspension.

Records confirm that Austin Joseph Hill was arrested at around 5 p.m. Wednesday. Police, who have not released the suspect’s name, allege he was driving the snowplow truck that hit and killed Chelsea Crawford, 26, Tuesday morning. Hill allegedly didn’t stop after the incident on 52nd Street near Byron Center Avenue in Wyoming, police said. Crawford was pronounced dead at the scene.

Utilizing an eye-witness description of the vehicle involved, police put out a public plea for the driver to come forward soon after the incident. Later, a man living near the scene where Crawford was killed realized surveillance cameras affixed to his property captured the victim and the suspect vehicle.

Tuesday evening, a tipster notified police that the truck they were looking for was parked at Ramblewood Apartments in Wyoming, police said.

Investigators impounded the vehicle but continued their search for the man who was driving the truck. The truck is owned by Timmer Lawn and Snow, LLC where Hill had been an employee, sources confirmed to 24 Hour News 8.

Officers obtained a search warrant Wednesday for an apartment at Ramblewood to search for physical evidence related to the hit-and-run, Wyoming Police Lt. Mark Easterly told 24 Hour News 8. No one answered the door when police knocked. Officers then kicked the door in and found Hill along with others inside the apartment, police said. Hill was arrested without further incident.

Hill’s adult criminal history includes 2013 convictions for receiving and concealing stolen property and maintaining a drug house. He also has two 2014 convictions for driving with a suspended license. He was caught by police in Wyoming and Kentwood in instances 12 days apart.

His Michigan driving record includes multiple license suspensions. Most recently he was cited for speeding at 30 mph in a 25 mph zone.

On his Facebook page, Hill boasts about his achievements in landscaping and snowplowing, showcasing pictures of his work. He talks about working long hours and driving a company truck.

“Well yall [sic] my hard work has paid off. Just got word from the boss. I’m the best worker hes [sic] ever had in ten years…,” Hill wrote in an August 2015 post. It’s not clear if he was referencing Timmer at the time.

“Got to go out and do landscape maintenance jobs with company truck today, Woohoo! My responsibility and trust is going up,” he wrote in another 2015 post featuring a picture of a red dodge pickup truck with a yellow light affixed to it’s roof. The truck in the photo is registered to Timmer Landscape Management, according to state records.

In a September 2015 post, Hill claims to have worked more than 100 hours in one week. “I’m not human anymore, I’m a machine dedicated to making.money [sic],” he wrote in a post the month prior.

Company officials at Timmer Lawn and Snow have not responded to multiple requests for comment from 24 Hour News 8 on Wednesday and Thursday. Phone, social media, and email messages went unreturned as of Thursday morning. Wednesday, a man could be seen scurrying out of sight as a News 8 reporter approached the company’s offices at 8255 S. Division in Byron Center.

Timmer Lawn and Snow’s owner has been cooperative in the criminal investigation, police said. No company officials came forward before officer’s located the suspect vehicle and linked it to the company. A photo on the Timmer website shows three red pickup trucks similar to the description police released of the vehicle that hit and killed Crawford.

Reached by phone Wednesday, a man who identified himself as Hill’s stepfather declined to comment on the matter. Another man who said he was Hill’s brother on scene of the suspect’s arrest also declined to comment.

Hill could be in court as soon as Thursday afternoon. Prosecutors said early Thursday morning they had yet to receive police reports on the matter and had not begun deciding on charges.

24 Hour News 8 will continue to provide coverage as the case progresses.

