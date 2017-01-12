Family suing Gaines Township center after mom’s death

Related Coverage Woman dies after wandering away from Gaines Twp. center

GAINES TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — The family of an elderly woman who wandered away from a Gaines Township assisted living center says she froze to death, and now they’re suing.

Attorney Mark Bernstein, who is representing the family of Kathryn Brackett, said he filed the lawsuit against Crystal Springs assisted living center Thursday.

Bernstein claims Crystal Springs and its operator are guilty of at least 20 negligent acts, leading to Kathryn Brackett’s death in October. He said while the family is seeking reimbursement for damages, the case “serves as a warning for how nursing homes and assisted living facilities statewide and nationwide need to care for residents.”

Brackett, who family lawyers say had early onset dementia, wandered away from the 68th Street SE facility during sometime after 12 a.m. on Oct. 26. Family lawyers say Brackett suffered hypothermia because of freezing overnight temperatures and rainfall. Authorities said those who found her after 5 a.m. tried to revive her, but she died.

According to a source familiar with the operation, patients are supposed to be checked during the night. However, Bernstein says each facility worker assumed another staff member had checked on Brackett in the hours leading up to her death.

The source said Crystal Springs also has alarms on its doors, alerting employees when a door is opened, but those alarms can be shut off.

Brackett’s family said they warned the facility their 85-year-old mother had wandered away from their father’s home before.

24 Hour News 8 reached out to Crystal Springs Thursday. An employee said they have no comment regarding the lawsuit, out of respect for the family.

