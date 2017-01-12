Grand Rapids RV, Camper and Travel Show coming to DeVos Place

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOOD) – If you’d rather stay in a motor home than a hotel room when you travel, there’s a great event coming up. The Grand Rapids Camper, Travel and RV show rolls into town tomorrow! Mike Wilbraham and Bill Sheffer visited eightWest in studio to talk more about this fun event.

A dozen West Michigan RV dealers representing more than 100 RV lines combined with 200,000+ square feet results in the biggest RV Show in the state. Along with new RV’s, there will be a remarkable selection of RV accessories, campgrounds and travel destinations!

Grand Rapids RV, Camper & Travel Show

Tomorrow through Sunday

DeVos Place

Tickets: Adults $10, Kids (6-14) $4

GRRVShow.com

