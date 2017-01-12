Howie Mandel to headline LaughFest Signature Event

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Howie Mandel will headline the LaughFest festival in March.

Organizers announced its 2017 Signature Event featuring Mandel will take place on March 14 at DeVos Place in Grand Rapids.

Mandel has more than 30 years of experience in the entertainment industry. He’s the executive producer of several shows and currently serves as a judge on NBC’s America’s Got Talent.

Mandel also received an Emmy nomination for “Outstanding Host for a Reality or Reality-Competition Program” for Deal or No Deal and performs at more than 200 comedy shows a year.

He’s also a New York Times Bestselling author for his memoir, “Here’s the Deal: Don’t Touch Me” where he talks about his struggle with OCD and ADHD and how it shaped his career.

Tickets for the show only are $100. Other ticket packages are also available for the Signature Event. Individual tickets and table purchases for Mandel’s show are available at laughfestgr.org, or 616.735.HAHA (4242). Individual festival ticket sales begin Jan. 27 and can be purchased at ticketmaster.com (search LaughFest), the Van Andel Arena & DeVos Place Box Offices or by visiting laughfestgr.org.

Mandel joins several other comedians previously announced by LaughFest including Pete Holmes & Friends, Joel McHale, Kevin Heffernan, Steve Lemme, Iliza, Sinbad and Katt Williams.

LaughFest runs from March 9 to March 19. Proceeds from the event go toward Gidla’s Club Grand Rapids, which provides support for cancer patients, survivors and their families.

