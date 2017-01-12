January Series welcomes Todd Huizinga

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOOD) -We always look forward to the January Series on eightWest. It’s a series of free lectures put on by Calvin College. In the video above, one of the speakers for the series, Todd Huizinga, talks more about his upcoming lecture.

Todd Huizinga is a senior fellow of the Paul B. Henry Institute for the Study of Christianity and Politics in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

A U.S. diplomat from 1992-2012, Todd served as deputy chief of mission at the U.S. embassy in Luxembourg, political counselor at the U.S. Mission to the European Union in Brussels, consul for political and economic affairs at the U.S. consulates in Hamburg and Munich, and consul for public affairs at the U.S. consulate in Monterrey, Mexico. He has also served in Dublin, Frankfurt and Costa Rica, and on the European Union Desk in the State Department in Washington, D.C.

So, what will the discussion entail? The essence of the European Union is its commitment to achieving a peaceful world through “global governance” — the construction of a global rule of law administered and enforced by a comprehensive network of international institutions. But in Europe, the EU’s disrespect for the sovereignty of its member states is eroding democracy and destabilizing politics throughout the continent. It has led to Brexit, exacerbated economic decline, and increased Europe’s vulnerability to terrorism. In the United States, the steady advance of secularization has sown a moral confusion similar to Europe’s. Self-government is weakening on both sides of the Atlantic. What Europe and America need is to return to freedom anchored not in utopian dreams that require intrusive government schemes, but in a sober recognition of the truth about the limits of human nature and the fallibility of human government.

The EU and Global Governance

Todd Huizinga

Tomorrow, January 13

12:30 p.m.

Calvin College Covenant Fine Arts Center Auditorium

