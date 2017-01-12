Leave early: Multiple crashes due to icy roads

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. (WOOD) — Icy road conditions are causing widespread crashes especially in Ottawa County.
Temperatures have dropped below freezing causing very slippery road conditions. Any surfaces that were wet have iced over in Grand Rapids as well as areas to the west and north of Grand Rapids. As a result, there have been multiple slide-offs and crashes.
A Freezing Rain Advisory has been issued for Barry, Calhoun, Kalamazoo, Van Buren counties until 1 p.m. Thursday and for Berrien, Cass, and St. Joseph counties until 11 a.m. Thursday.
Nearly 300 schools were either closed or delayed on Thursday due to icy roads.
