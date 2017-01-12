Look back at WOOD TV8’s community involvement in 2016





GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – West Michigan is a great community, and it takes all of us coming together to help make it that way. Watch the video above to see just some of the ways WOOD TV8 has been involved in our community in 2016.

Water for Flint

West Michigan responded to the water crisis in Flint with two on-air water donation drives at Art Van Furniture stores in West Michigan. Using an on-air promotional campaign, state wide telethon and social media, West Michigan responded with more than 1.5 million bottles of water donated by mid-February with thousands more through the coming months.

Connecting with Community Awards

Our annual Community Campaign that solicits nominations from non-profit organizations, businesses and individuals working together in unique partnerships addressing needs in West Michigan. We honor eight finalists broadcasting their stories weekly, culminating with an awards celebration where we announce and winner. The winner receives their own :30 PSA on their efforts that airs on WOOD TV for an entire year.

Maranda’s Park Parties

Maranda and the WOOD TV8 team held six Park Parties throughout West Michigan bringing free food, games, prizes and entertainment to over 42,000 kids and families in inner city urban neighborhoods. Targeted areas include Grand Rapids, Kalamazoo, Holland, Battle Creek and Muskegon, including a special Park Party in Flint.

The Salvation Army Angel Tree Toy Drive

Partnering with the Salvation Army, we collected toys from over 350 donation sites across West Michigan and served over 25,000 children during the holiday season. Donations include toys, gift cards for teens and we also support donations for the Red Kettle Drive which supports Salvation Army programs all year long.

