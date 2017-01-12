Megabus ending service in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – The low-fare bus company Megabus has ended service in Grand Rapids.

Megabus has been providing rides to and from Grand Rapids since 2012 for as little as $1. Among the most popular destinations from Grand Rapids were Detroit and Chicago.

“Megabus.com is restructuring our network to reflect the changing travel patterns that we are experiencing due to historically low fuel prices, growing private and government subsidized inter-city coach operators, as well as rail services and low-cost airlines,” Sean Hughes, Director of Corporate Affairs for Megabus North America told 24 Hour News 8 Thursday.

The final Megabus stopped in Grand Rapids on Monday.

Only two Megabus destinations remain in Michigan: Ann Arbor and Detroit. Service to East Lansing ended in December.

“Megabus.com continues to evaluate routes and will make the necessary future adjustments based on customer demand,” Hughes said.

