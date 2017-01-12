Mental competency exam ordered in Kentwood mosque threat

KENTWOOD, Mich. (WOOD) — The Ada Township woman accused of threatening to blow up a mosque will be undergoing a mental competency exam.

The exam ordered by a Kentwood judge will put Kari Moss’ case on hold until March 23. She was scheduled for a preliminary hearing Thursday but she was uncooperative.

“I’m overjoyed. It does seem like a long time wait and that is hard, but it’s okay she is safe to herself, safe to other,” Moss’ mother, Charlotte Steigenga told 24 Hour News 8.

When Moss was last in court for her preliminary hearing, she claimed she was being religious discriminated in jail and wanted to press charges against jail officials.

Moss was arrested Jan. 2 after allegedly claiming she was armed with a weapon while demanding money from visitors of the At-Tawheed Islamic Center on East Paris Avenue. The center also received a threatening email under a different name Moss sometimes uses.

Her mother said her daughter is mentally ill. She said she tried to get her daughter help weeks before the incident, but the mental health system failed her. Moss has been living with her mom since she was diagnosed as bipolar and schizoaffective seven years ago.

