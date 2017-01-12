State health dept.: Get your flu shot





GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Michigan’s health department is warning that influenza cases are on the rise.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services says there are some 94 confirmed cases statewide. Eighty-two of the cases are Influenza A and 12 are Influenza B.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention also warns that this flu season will be worse than last year.

Michigan is 42nd in the nation for flu vaccination coverage, MDHHS says. It recommended people get vaccinated, saying data shows the vaccine is effective against the this season’s most common strains.

==Above, Kent County Health Department Immunizations Program Supervisor Mary Wisinski discusses this flu season and the vaccine.==

