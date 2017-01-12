NWS warns of flooding as ice jam clogs Grand River





GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — As parts of West Michigan prepare for rising waters, the flooding has already started in some areas.

Some of the roads near 4 Mile Road and Coit Avenue NE in Grand Rapids were closed Thursday because of several inches of water over the roads. The flooding also surrounded a couple of homes. Other residents in Alpine Township were also dealing with flooding.

In downtown Grand Rapids Thursday, ice clogged the Grand River, spilling onto the walkway under the pedestrian bridge. An angler at the Sixth Street bridge said he never saw an ice jam like this one in his 18 years fishing downtown.

Photos: Grand River ice jam in Grand Rapids

The National Weather Service issued flood warnings for some areas because of ice jams in the Grand River, recent rain and melting snow. But the warnings didn’t worry some residents.

“This is nothing,” said Grand Rapids resident Katelin Pell.

Pell lives in an area that floods almost every year, but she says this time is different.

“I guess like the worst thing that happens is it takes away the yard at the end of the yard, because of the ice jams. But it doesn’t flood, it hasn’t flooded in the winter time since I was like 10 years old,” Pell said.

The National Weather Service shared a similar sentiment, but warned conditions can change quickly.

“The river flooding that we have going on right now is typical you know for what we see. But with the rises that are routing down some of the streams, it may become, you know, a little bit more concerning,” said Bob Dukesherer, senior forecaster for the National Weather Service.

Dukesherer expects the Grand River to rise within the next few days by up to a foot in Comstock Park, and as much as three feet in Ionia County.

In Robinson Township, the Grand River is expected to rise to at or near flood stage by Friday, with the possibility of rising waters next week.

The Grand River in Comstock Park was just above 13 feet Thursday.

“Ice jams, they can release really quickly depending on, you know, if we warm up or we get a lot of flow coming downstream it can blow an ice jam out, and then you can almost get a wall of water,” Dukesherer said.

But Pell says she’ll believe it when she sees it.

“It won’t get up to our house, there’s no way,” she said.

The National Weather Service monitors river levels daily.

