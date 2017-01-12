Stars rally in 2nd to beat Red Wings

DALLAS (AP) — Defensemen John Klingberg and Stephen Johns scored goals 49 seconds apart in the second period and the Dallas Stars topped the Detroit Red Wings 5-2 on Thursday night.

The Red Wings took a 2-1 lead on first-period goals by Gustav Nyquist and Henrik Zetterberg, but Dallas goalie Antti Niemi held Detroit scoreless over the last 44:18. He finished with 31 saves.

Brett Ritchie tied it at 2 on a tip-in goal at 3:31 of the second period.

Klingberg put in a rebound at 15:53, and Johns sent a wrist shot from the right-wing boards past Petr Mrazek at 16:42.

Dallas’ Lauri Korpikoski scored the game’s first goal. Patrick Eaves added an empty-netter.

The Red Wings completed a seven-game trip with a 2-3-2 record, and remained last in the Atlantic Division.

Detroit had won the previous seven games at Dallas dating to Oct. 14, 2010.

Korpikoski scored at 3:39 of the first when he tipped in defenseman Jordie Benn’s drive from the blue line.

Detroit took a 2-1 lead on goals 1:33 apart late in the first period.

With a 5-on-3 advantage, Nyquist took a cross-ice pass from Thomas Vanek for an easy wrist shot from just to the right of the net with Niemi pulled in the other direction.

The power-play goal was only the Red Wings’ third on the road this season. The other two were against the Rangers on Oct. 19. Detroit has the NHL’s worst power-play success rate at 11 percent. The Stars’ penalty killers entered the game 29th in the league (74 percent).

Zetterberg took a pass in front from Nyquist behind the net to score on a snap shot at 15:42.

Dallas, outshot 11-4 in the first period, had 12 shots on goal to the Red Wings’ six in the second.

Ritchie tied it at 2 at 3:31 of the second period, tipping in Radek Faksa’s shot from above the left circle.

Johns sent a shot from the right-wing boards in off defenseman Jonathan Ericsson’s stick.

NOTES: Stars LW Jamie Benn returned after missing four games because of a foot injury. … In 43 games against Dallas, Zetterberg has 47 points (12 goals, 35 assists). … Korpikoski has four points (two goals, two assists) in the last two games. … Niemi is 14-3-3 against Detroit in his career. … Vanek has 10 points (five goals, five assists) in his last nine games. … Mrazek had 16 saves.

UP NEXT

Red Wings: Return home to play against Pittsburgh on Saturday.

Stars: Complete a two-game homestand on Saturday against Minnesota.

