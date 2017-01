GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOOD) -The Autumnatic is a growing staple of the Grand Rapids music scene. The band works as a quartet comprised of Nick Arthur (Guitar, Vocals) Aladin Kadic (Lead Guitar) Caleb Denman (Bass, Vocals, Programming) and Scott Tabor (Drums, Programming). They brought their sweet sound to the eightWest studio, check out the video above!

Upcoming Dates

Mulligan’s Pub, Grand Rapids on January 14 and February 3

Czars, St. Joe on January 17

Park Theatre, Holland on February 8

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit