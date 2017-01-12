‘The Philadelphia Story’ coming to Civic Theater

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOOD) – Sometimes a romantic comedy is the perfect choice! If you’re looking for fun on a cold winter’s night, ‘The Philadelphia Story‘ opens this Friday at the Grand Rapids Civic Theatre. An actor from the play, Tony Peraino, along with director, Tom, visited eightWest in studio to talk about the show.

The show stars a wealthy Philadelphia heiress, Tracy Lord, who is preparing for her second marriage when her ex-husband and a tabloid reporter arrive on her door step. This witty, sophisticated, classic romantic comedy has Tracy deciding between her past love, her present love, and a new love.

