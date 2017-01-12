Wedges of air create freezing rain





GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — West Michigan saw a cacophony of weather in the last 24 hours, ranging from sleet to thunder to snow to freezing rain. Systems like this aren’t uncommon in the Mitten during the winter.

The type of precipitation seen at the ground is all to do with how the atmosphere is stacked. Air has different densities. Warm air glides up over cold air. This means when a large storm system spins in from the south and causes warm and cold air masses to collide, the air masses don’t do much mixing. Instead, layers of air stack themselves up.

When the air is a completely warm layer from the surface to the sky, the type of precipitation you see is rain.

When the air is warm enough for precipitation to fall as rain but a thin sliver of cold air stuck at the surface, rain can freeze on contact. This is freezing rain.

When the air forms a warm air sandwich, snow falling from the cloud melts in a layer of warm air and then refreezes before hitting the ground. These ice pellets are known as sleet.

When the air is completely cold from the ground up, precipitation falls as snow.

A good way to visualize this is by thinking of the cold air as a wedge. This cold air wedge transforms what is seen at the surface. A lot of things come in wedge form, like salad and shoes and cheese. This led to a more creative approach to describing the weather. To stay on the wedge theme, we used cheese, as you can see in the video above.

These wedges of air create clear-cut transition lines from one type of weather to another. Radars in these situations often look like Neapolitan ice cream with three distinct colors striped across the state. That is why it is vital for meteorologists to follow how shallow or deep or wide a layer of air is.

If a wedge of air is thicker than expected, it can turn sleet to all snow, or rain to sleet. This was the case last winter season when about four inches of sleet fell across West Michigan. That amount of ice pellet accumulation is very rare. The reason for the bust in forecast? The wedge of cold air was just a little too thick.

Next time the precipitation starts switching its type, just remember the atmosphere is moving you on to a different wedge of cheese.

—–

Inside woodtv.com:

Storm Team 8 Forecast

Get the free Storm Team 8 app

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

