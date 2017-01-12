West Michigan’s first Chick-fil-A opens

GAINES TWP., Mich. (WOOD) – West Michigan’s first Chick-fil-A opened Thursday morning with a crowd waiting at its doors hours before.

The first 100 people in line received free meals for a year. They camped out overnight for the deal.

The Kent County location opened at 6 a.m.

24 Hour News 8 talked to a few people who camped out on Wednesday who said it was worth braving the winter conditions.

When our crew caught back up with them Thursday morning, they were excited their wait was almost over.

There are four more locations expected to open in West Michigan before March 1.

The Wyoming location on 54th Street Southwest will open February 9th and the Portage location on South Westnedge Avenue will open February 23rd.

Today the Grand Rapids Planning Commission will discuss plans for a proposed location at the Center Point Mall on 28th Street near the East Beltline.

